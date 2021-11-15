Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 621,869 shares.The stock last traded at $15.85 and had previously closed at $14.50.

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

