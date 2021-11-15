Vital Farms, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VITL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

VITL stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.65 million, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

