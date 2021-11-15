Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Tops $61,879.83

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $61,879.83 and $8,039.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.