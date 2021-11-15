VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Short Interest Down 84.8% in October

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the October 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCBU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $147,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $493,000.

VPCBU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

