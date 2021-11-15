Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 11.7% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $394.08 million and $8.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $20.74 or 0.00032470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00222416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00086543 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.