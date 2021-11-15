Wajax (WJX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wajax (TSE: WJX) recently:

11/4/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.50.

11/2/2021 – Wajax was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

Shares of WJX traded down C$0.68 on Monday, hitting C$26.97. 25,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,339. The stock has a market cap of C$580.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.42. Wajax Co. has a one year low of C$15.25 and a one year high of C$29.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

