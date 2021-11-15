Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WMMVY has been the subject of several research reports. Grupo Santander began coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. 13,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,800. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

