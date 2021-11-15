Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the second quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

WPCA remained flat at $$9.85 on Monday. 23,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

