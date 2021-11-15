Warp Finance (WARP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $436.26 or 0.00689539 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

