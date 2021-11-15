Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS: WRTBY):

11/11/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

11/9/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

10/28/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/27/2021 – Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.01%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.