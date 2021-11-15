Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $203.99 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

