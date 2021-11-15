Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Watts Water Technologies worth $75,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

WTS stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

