WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $487.41 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $487.41 million and approximately $74.86 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,218.59 or 1.00263657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.80 or 0.07094172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

