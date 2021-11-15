WealthNavi Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $93,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $131.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

