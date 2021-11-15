Weber (NYSE:WEBR) & A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Head to Head Review

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Weber alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weber and A. O. Smith, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 A. O. Smith 1 1 3 0 2.40

Weber presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.38%. Given Weber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than A. O. Smith.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of A. O. Smith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith 13.84% 25.24% 14.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weber and A. O. Smith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.93 $88.41 million N/A N/A A. O. Smith $2.90 billion 4.49 $344.90 million $2.89 28.29

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Weber on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.