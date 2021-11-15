Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $10,414,230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

