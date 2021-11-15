Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

XENE opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 243,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.