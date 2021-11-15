Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.22 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $2,317,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $1,914,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753 over the last 90 days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

