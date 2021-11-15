Wedbush Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcella Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

