Wedbush Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Neutral

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 134,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,225. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth $25,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

