Wedbush Weighs in on Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $669.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

