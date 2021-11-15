Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Russel Metals (RUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) recently:

11/9/2021 – Russel Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

11/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

11/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/9/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

10/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

RUS stock opened at C$35.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.64%.

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,841,120. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,278.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

