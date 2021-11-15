Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE: WTE) recently:

11/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/8/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

11/8/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$28.00.

10/19/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$28.00.

10/7/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WTE traded down C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$27.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,503. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.21 and a 1 year high of C$28.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

