Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/10/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/21/2021 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

