Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS: DASTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

11/1/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/29/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/15/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dassault Systèmes SE alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.