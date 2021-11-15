Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,481 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.54% of Owens & Minor worth $113,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $131,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

