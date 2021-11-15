Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $105.52 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,054,413 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Weyerhaeuser worth $105,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after purchasing an additional 453,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

