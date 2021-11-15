Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 27,594 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.60% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $102,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.37 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.