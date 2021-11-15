Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $87.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

