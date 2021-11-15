WePower Market Cap Tops $3.15 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $6,732.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

