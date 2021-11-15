Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

