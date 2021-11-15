WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

