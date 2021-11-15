WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.24% of WesBanco worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

