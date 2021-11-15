Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the October 14th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WTHVF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Monday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,074. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

