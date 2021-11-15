Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the October 14th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WTHVF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Monday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,074. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
