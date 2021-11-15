Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

