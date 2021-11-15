WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.