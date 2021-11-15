WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.11% of WEX worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $92,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $235,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

NYSE WEX opened at $150.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

