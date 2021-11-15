WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $694.66 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $694.66 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00036536 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005379 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001617 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

