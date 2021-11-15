Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WHITF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.64.
About Whitehaven Coal
