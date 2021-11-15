Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WHITF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

