Whiteheart Market Capitalization Reaches $5.12 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $80,889.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $576.33 or 0.00931263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00068789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.27 or 1.00307983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.05 or 0.07017754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

