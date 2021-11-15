WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $355.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

