William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

ESMT stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $27,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $8,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

