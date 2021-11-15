William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cellebrite DI in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $10.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

