William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

SWIM stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,246,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

