William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Group International in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.05. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

