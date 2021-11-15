William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Karat Packaging in a report released on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

