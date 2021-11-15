William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xometry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Xometry alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

XMTR opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91. Xometry has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.