William Blair Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Market Perform

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,309. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,676,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $454,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

