William Blair Weighs in on Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report released on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 309,233 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after purchasing an additional 128,863 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 215.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

