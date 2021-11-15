WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.